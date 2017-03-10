College Basketball

When is Selection Sunday?

Warren Buffett's office NCAA tournament challenge puts yours to shame
The complete field for the 2017 NCAA tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 12. 

College basketball fans can tune in to the CBS Selection Sunday Show beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday to witness the unveiling of the 2017 field. 

Seeding for the tournament will be finalized over the weekend, when the major conferences wrap up their tournaments. 

Villanova is looking to defend its 2016 championship and enters the tournament as a top contender for the title. Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina are also among the favorites to win the title. 

Selection Sunday will also determine whether Northwestern finally makes the tournament. The Wildcats are the only major conference team to have never made the NCAA tournament. 

See complete viewing information for Selection Sunday below. 

How to watch

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

