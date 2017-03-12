College Basketball

2017 NIT bracket revealed: Syracuse, Illinois State, Iowa and Cal are No. 1 seeds

2:16 | College Basketball
March Madness is finally here. The field is set for the 2017 NCAA tournament and some of the schools who did not make the cut will play in the NIT.

Syracuse, California, Illinois State and Iowa were named No. 1 seeds for the 32-team tourney. Orange coach Jim Boeheim complained about his team being left out of the NCAA tournament after the bracket reveal.

NIT play begins on March 14.

View the full bracket below:

The NIT championship game will be held on March 30 at Madison Square Garden.

