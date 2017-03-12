Watch: Jim Boeheim complains about Syracuse's tournament snub
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed Syracuse's NCAA tournament snub on ESPN after the 2017 NCAA Division I tournament bracket was released.
Syracuse finished the season 18–14 and will miss the tournament for the second time in three years.
“Only thing [the committee] talked about was our bad losses,” Boeheim said. “We went out played teams. I don't know if everyone did that.”
You can print the full bracket here. The First Four games begin in Dayton on Tuesday.
Watch Boeheim's reaction below:
Here's Jim Boeheim's reaction to not getting in. #Syracuse pic.twitter.com/kXiNPg3lkB— Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) March 12, 2017
Syracuse recorded three wins against top 10 teams. They were 2–11 in road and neutral games.