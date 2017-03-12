March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed Syracuse's NCAA tournament snub on ESPN after the 2017 NCAA Division I tournament bracket was released.

Syracuse finished the season 18–14 and will miss the tournament for the second time in three years.

“Only thing [the committee] talked about was our bad losses,” Boeheim said. “We went out played teams. I don't know if everyone did that.”

You can print the full bracket here. The First Four games begin in Dayton on Tuesday.

Syracuse recorded three wins against top 10 teams. They were 2–11 in road and neutral games.