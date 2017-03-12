College Basketball

Watch: Jim Boeheim complains about Syracuse's tournament snub

2:16 | College Basketball
March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
SI Wire
6 minutes ago

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed Syracuse's NCAA tournament snub on ESPN after the 2017 NCAA Division I tournament bracket was released.

Syracuse finished the season 18–14 and will miss the tournament for the second time in three years.

“Only thing [the committee] talked about was our bad losses,” Boeheim said. “We went out played teams. I don't know if everyone did that.”

You can print the full bracket here. The First Four games begin in Dayton on Tuesday.

Watch Boeheim's reaction below:

Syracuse recorded three wins against top 10 teams. They were 2–11 in road and neutral games.

