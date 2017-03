March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

The 2017 NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament unofficially starts on March 12 with Selection Sunday.

Tournament play begins on March 14 and 15 in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four.

The first round (the round of 64) will be played in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Greenville, Indianapolis, Tulsa and Sacramento on March 16–18.

The Final Four will be played in Phoenix on April 1, with the national championship taking place on April 3.