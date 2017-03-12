March Madness: 2017 NCAA tournament schedule
The 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will officially start on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four taking place from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
The tournament field is comprised of 32 conference tournament winners and 36 at-large bids, with the four lowest-seeded automatic bid and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams squaring off in the First Four.
This season, the winner of East Regional will take on the victor of the South Regional in one National Semifinal, with the Midwest and West winner squaring off in the other National Semifinal.
How to watch
TV:
First Four – TruTV
First and second rounds – CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Regionals – CBS, TBS
National Semifinals – CBS
National Championship – CBS
Live stream: All games can be streamed on March Madness Live.
Tournament schedule
NCAA Selection Show
March 12
First Four - Dayton
March 14,15
First and Second Rounds
Milwaukee – March 16 & 18
Orlando – March 16 & 18
Buffalo – March 16 & 18
Salt Lake City – March 16 & 18
Greenville – March 17 & 19
Indianapolis – March 17 & 19
Tulsa – March 17 & 19
Sacramento – March 17 & 19
(See every first-round matchup by clicking here.)
Midwest Regional
Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
March 23 & 25
West Regional
SAP Center, San Jose
March 23 & 25
South Regional
FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.
March 24 & 26
East Regional
Madison Square Garden, New York
March 24 & 26
Final Four
University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
April 1 & 3