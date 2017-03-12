March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

The 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will officially start on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four taking place from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The tournament field is comprised of 32 conference tournament winners and 36 at-large bids, with the four lowest-seeded automatic bid and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams squaring off in the First Four.

This season, the winner of East Regional will take on the victor of the South Regional in one National Semifinal, with the Midwest and West winner squaring off in the other National Semifinal.

How to watch

TV:

First Four – TruTV

First and second rounds – CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Regionals – CBS, TBS

National Semifinals – CBS

National Championship – CBS

Live stream: All games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Tournament schedule

NCAA Selection Show

March 12

First Four - Dayton

March 14,15

First and Second Rounds

Milwaukee – March 16 & 18

Orlando – March 16 & 18

Buffalo – March 16 & 18

Salt Lake City – March 16 & 18

Greenville – March 17 & 19

Indianapolis – March 17 & 19

Tulsa – March 17 & 19

Sacramento – March 17 & 19

(See every first-round matchup by clicking here.)

Midwest Regional

Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

March 23 & 25

West Regional

SAP Center, San Jose

March 23 & 25

South Regional

FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.

March 24 & 26

East Regional

Madison Square Garden, New York

March 24 & 26

Final Four

University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

April 1 & 3