When is the national championship?

The 2017 NCAA Division I Basketball championship game will be held on April 3.

The Final Four begins on April 1.

The first round of the NCAA tournament begins with the first Four on March 14–15 in Dayton, and the round of 64 will be played over March 16 and 17. 

Last year, Villanova won the national championship after beating North Carolina on Kris Jenkins’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Other recent national champions include Duke, Louisville, UConn and Kentucky. 

This year's national title game will take place in Glendale, Ariz. San Antonio will host next year's Final Four. 

