Villanova named No. 1 overall seed in 2017 NCAA tournament
March Madness is finally here. The field is set for the 2017 NCAA tournament, with Sunday night’s selection show revealing this year’s bracket.
Villanova has been named the top overall seed out of 68 teams.
Villanova, the defending champion and Big East title-holder, will play in the East region, playing in Buffalo on Thursday against the winner of Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans.
Kansas is the top seed in the Midwest region. North Carolina is No. 1 in the South.
East Region
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 (Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans)
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 (Providence/USC)
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
Midwest Region
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 (N.C. Central/UC Davis)
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
South Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State
No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 (Kansas State/Wake Forest)
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky
You can print the full bracket here. The First Four games begin in Dayton on Tuesday.