Villanova named No. 1 overall seed in 2017 NCAA tournament

March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
March Madness is finally here. The field is set for the 2017 NCAA tournament, with Sunday night’s selection show revealing this year’s bracket.

Villanova has been named the top overall seed out of 68 teams.

Villanova, the defending champion and Big East title-holder, will play in the East region, playing in Buffalo on Thursday against the winner of Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans.

Kansas is the top seed in the Midwest region. North Carolina is No. 1 in the South.

East Region

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 (Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans)

No. 8  Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 (Providence/USC)

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 (N.C. Central/UC Davis)

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

South Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 (Kansas State/Wake Forest)

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

You can print the full bracket here. The First Four games begin in Dayton on Tuesday.

