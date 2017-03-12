March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

The 2017 Final Four will take place in Phoenix at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Final Four games are Saturday, April 1, and the national title game is Monday, April 3.

Villanova won last year’s title on Kris Jenkins’s buzzer-beating three, defeating North Carolina. Both teams will be back in the hunt this year. Syracuse and Oklahoma rounded out last year’s Final Four.

Selection Sunday is March 11, with the NCAA tournament beginning the week of March 13.

The 2018 Final Four will be played in San Antonio.