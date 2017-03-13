College Basketball

There are some people who may fill out their brackets in pencils and then change their picks. Then there are those who lock in their picks online or in pen and await the outcomes of the NCAA tournament. 

There is no documentation or evidence that suggests someone has ever filled out a perfect NCAA tournament bracket.

One of the closest people to accomplish the feat was a 17-year-old boy named Alex Hermann who predicted every game correctly until the Sweet 16 round. Then things started to unravel. Whether his near-perfect start was actually valid is an open question, according to Deadspin. 

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (according to one estimation), but some believe the odds can change based off the quality of the field.

In other words: Best of luck with that. 

