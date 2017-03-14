College Basketball

College basketball odds: Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina among favorites to win it all

Why Villanova is most vulnerable No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

  • College basketball powerhouses like Villanova, Kansas and North Carolina have some of the best odds to cut down the nets in April.
For those looking for a school to back during March Madness that is among the betting favorites but has never won the national championship, good luck. The Gonzaga  Bulldogs (32-1) are the only team you will find at lower than +2500 (bet $100 to win $2500) meeting that criteria, and they are the top seed in the West Region.

The Bulldogs are still trying to make their first Final Four appearance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, something even the Oregon Ducks (29-5) have accomplished way back in 1939 when they won the title.

Hoop Thoughts: A closer look at each region of the NCAA tournament bracket

Gonzaga suffered only one setback during the regular season, falling to the BYU Cougars 79-71 as a 20.5-point home favorite. The Bulldogs won 85-75 earlier in the season at BYU as 10-point road chalk, and they are +1000 on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The other three No. 1 seeds in the Big Dance have all won multiple NCAA titles, including the Villanova Wildcats (31-3), who cut down the nets a year ago.

The Wildcats won their second championship last season, and they are the top seed in the East Region as they attempt to go back-to-back for the first time since the Florida Gators did it in 2007. Villanova is listed at +750 to accomplish that feat.

The Kansas Jayhawks (28-4) and North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7) are the No. 1 seeds in the Midwest and South Regions, respectively, and they have won eight national championships between them.

However, Kansas and North Carolina also have something in common, as neither of them won their conference tournament, unlike the other two top seeds. The Tar Heels are +600 to win it all this spring, and the Jayhawks are +800.

Bracket math: Five tips to picking your bracket based on what the numbers say

For those looking for some value on a particular team, the Ducks stand out a bit at +1800, but they will be without Chris Boucher, who tore his ACL after averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

Oregon is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest and may have to deal with Kansas in the Regional Final and possibly the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals (24-8) in the Sweet 16. Louisville is listed at +1600 on the 2017 March Madness odds.

