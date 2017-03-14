The NCAA tournament kicks off the week of March 13, with the first round beginning the 16th and all 67 games televised and live streaming.

March Madness live will stream the tournament, which can be found televised on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The First Four takes place in Dayton March 14 and 15. Those games will be televised by TruTV.

First round sites include Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Greenville, S.C., Indianapolis, Tulsa and Sacramento.

The Final Four and the national title game will be televised by CBS. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be televised by CBS and TNT.

Stream games live online here.