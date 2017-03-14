College Basketball

What channel is truTV?

2:38 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: Midwest region
SI Wire
Tuesday March 14th, 2017

The NCAA tournament is upon us and unless you're an avid fan of Impractical Jokers, you may not know where to find truTV on your television. Well, we're here to point you in the right direction so that you don't miss the early games of the NCAA tournament.

TruTV will broadcast the entire First Four as well as several games during the round of 64. 

CBS, TNT and TBS will also broadcast games. 

Here's where to find truTV on your television. 

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Time Warner Cable: Search your area code

Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T: Search your area code here

Cox Communications: Search your area code here

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters