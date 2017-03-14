What channel is truTV?

The NCAA tournament is upon us and unless you're an avid fan of Impractical Jokers, you may not know where to find truTV on your television. Well, we're here to point you in the right direction so that you don't miss the early games of the NCAA tournament.

TruTV will broadcast the entire First Four as well as several games during the round of 64.

CBS, TNT and TBS will also broadcast games.

Here's where to find truTV on your television.

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Time Warner Cable: Search your area code

Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T: Search your area code here

Cox Communications: Search your area code here