Wake Forest will play Kansas State in a play-in round game in Dayton on Tuesday. The winner will be seeded No. 11 in the South Regional and face No. 6-seed Cincinnati on Friday in Sacramento.

This is Wake Forest's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010. The Demon Deacons finished the season 19–13.

Kansas State was sixth in the Big 12 Conference with a 20–13 record.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Game time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live stream: Watch the game online with March Madness Live.