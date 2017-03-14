College Basketball

Who won March Madness last year?

3 hours ago

Villanova won the 2016 NCAA title game, defeating North Carolina on Kris Jenkins’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Oklahoma and Syracuse rounded out the Final Four last year, with Syracuse making a run as a 10 seed before falling to UNC. Buddy Hield led Oklahoma deep into the tournament before they were blown out by the eventual champion Wildcats.

Villanova and UNC will both return for another run in this year’s tournament, with many of the key players returning, including Jenkins, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson for Villanova and Joel Berry, Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks for North Carolina.

Duke won the tournament in 2015, while UConn won in 2014. Louisville won in 2013, and Kentucky won in 2012. 

This year’s tournament begins the week of March 13.

