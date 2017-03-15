College Basketball

Source: Cuonzo Martin has seven-year deal with Missouri after resigning from Cal

College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: West region
SI Wire
41 minutes ago

Cuonzo Martin has resigned from his position as head coach at California and is expected to take the same position at Missouri, Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel reports.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman was first to report Martin’s offer from Mizzou.

Martin’s deal with the Tigers is for seven years at $3 million annually, according to Thamel. 

Cal announced Martin’s decision on Wednesday. Martin coached at Missouri State from 2008–2011 and is a native of East Saint Louis, Ill. on the Missouri border.

Martin posted a 62-39 record in three years as head coach of California from 2014–2017. He is 186–121 as a head coach, including three seasons at Tennessee from 2011–2014.

The Bears made the 2016 NCAA tournament but were not selected this year. California was upset at home by Cal State Bakersfield 73-66 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday. 

Missouri was 8-24 on the season and went just 2-16 in SEC play. Missouri's head coach Kim Anderson resigned shortly after the season ended. 

 

