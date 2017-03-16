Florida takes on East Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The game will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The Gators (24-8) are the No. 4 seed in the East Region and is an at-large bid from the Southeastern Conference. Florida is back in tournament after a three-year absence.

East Tennessee State (27–7), the No. 14 seed, is making its first tournament appearance since 2010. The Buccaneers beat top-seeded UNC Greensboro 79-74 to win the Southern Conference tournament championship.

Find out how to watch the game below

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 16, 3:10 p.m. ET.

TV: TruTV

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.