College Basketball

Florida vs. East Tennessee State: Live stream, game time, TV

College Basketball
NCAA tournament: Wichita State, Nevada among double-digit seeds ready to bust brackets
2 hours ago

Florida takes on East Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The game will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The Gators (24-8) are the No. 4 seed in the East Region and is an at-large bid from the Southeastern Conference. Florida is back in tournament after a three-year absence.

East Tennessee State (27–7), the No. 14 seed, is making its first tournament appearance since 2010. The Buccaneers beat top-seeded UNC Greensboro 79-74 to win the Southern Conference tournament championship.

Find out how to watch the game below

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 16, 3:10 p.m. ET.

TV: TruTV

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

