Cavs’ Kevin Love returns from knee injury

Kevin Love will return to action for the Cavs on Thursday night, the team announced Thursday.

Love will start at home against the Jazz, his first game since injuring his knee Feb. 11. GM David Griffin told reporters earlier this week that he hoped Love would return next week.

The Cavs have held on to the best record in the East in Love’s absence, now at 44–22. Cleveland is the defending champion and added to its roster in the interim, picking up Deron Williams, Derrick Williams and Larry Sanders.

Cleveland and Utah tip off at 7 ET.

