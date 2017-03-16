What was the lowest seed to make the Final Four?

March Madness is all about Cinderellas, but rarely do they advance past the tournament’s first weekend. Everyone loved when No. 15 seed Middle Tennessee knocked off Michigan State in 2016, but the Blue Raiders lost their next game to Syracuse. So what is the lowest-seeded team ever to make a Final Four?

A total of three No. 11 seeds have ever advanced out of their region to the final four: LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006 and VCU in 2011. All three lost in the semifinal game.

LSU’s run was ended by eventual champion Louisville, George Mason lost Florida—which also went on to win the title—and VCU was defeated by Butler, one of three No. 8 seeds to play in the championship game.

The lowest-seeded team to go all the way and win the championship was the 1985 Villanova squad, a No. 8 seed.