Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge

Villanova brings the defense of its national championship to a first round matchup against Mount St. Mary's from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Mount St. Mary's, the Northeast Conference champion, beat New Orleans 67–66 on Tuesday night in Dayton to earn their matchup against Villanova.

The Wildcats are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and are seeking to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida pulled off the feat in 2006 and 2007.

Villanova is led by Wooden award candidate and Big East player of the year Josh Hart, who averages almost 19 points a game on 51% shooting.

Find out how to watch the game below

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 16, 7:10 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.