Which team has won the most national championships?

Which team owns the most NCAA titles? The answer is the UCLA Bruins, who have won a record 11 championships over the history of their program.

UCLA won the title in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1995, with legendary coach John Wooden helming the program for all but the most recent one. Luminaries including Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton were at the center of UCLA’s historic dominance.

UCLA is a three seed in this year’s NCAA tournament, coached by Steve Alford and led by freshman sensation Lonzo Ball, one of the most exciting college basketball players in recent memory. The Bruins play Kent State in the first round and share a region with North Carolina and Kentucky, setting up some potentially exciting blue blood matchups.

The Bruins and Golden Flashes play Friday night at 9:57 p.m. ET on TruTV.

