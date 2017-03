Pelicans star and 2012 Final Four MVP Anthony Davis picked his all-Kentucky team, consisting of his top fellow Wildcats in the NBA.

Davis didn’t delve deep into the history of the storied program, but put together a formidable team nonetheless.

He did not pick himself. Watch below.

How would Boogie Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, John Wall and Devin Booker (or Eric Bledsoe) do in the NBA?

Pretty well.