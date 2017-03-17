College Basketball

How to watch Troy vs. Duke: Live stream, game time, TV

3:17 | College Basketball
NCAA tournament: Wichita State, Nevada among double-digit seeds ready to bust brackets
SI Wire
Friday March 17th, 2017

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the hottest teams in the nation and will start the road to their sixth national championship when they take on the Troy Trojans in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The No. 2 seed in the East Region is coming off an impressive showing in the ACC tournament and take Sun Belt Conference tournament champions. The game will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Troy is in the tournament for the second time, while Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has won a record 90 NCAA tournament games.

The meeting between Troy and Duke will be the first ever matchup between the schools.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 17, 7:20 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters