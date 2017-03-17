The Duke Blue Devils are one of the hottest teams in the nation and will start the road to their sixth national championship when they take on the Troy Trojans in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The No. 2 seed in the East Region is coming off an impressive showing in the ACC tournament and take Sun Belt Conference tournament champions. The game will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Troy is in the tournament for the second time, while Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has won a record 90 NCAA tournament games.

The meeting between Troy and Duke will be the first ever matchup between the schools.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 17, 7:20 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.