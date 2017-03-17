No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 UC Davis face off at 6:50 p.m. ET Friday in Tulsa, Okla. in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Kansas enters with the potential to win the entire thing, laden with talent in the backcourt and with a likely top pick in the NBA draft in Josh Jackson.

The Jayhawks will be massively favored, given no 16 seed has ever beaten a one in the tournament’s history. UC Davis beat NC Central in the First Four on Wednesday to get a crack at Kansas.

The game will be televised on TNT.