After 16 teams were eliminated on Thursday, 16 more teams will be knocked out of the NCAA tournament on Friday when the round of 64 concludes. 

No. 1 seeds Kansas and North Carolina will make their tournament debuts. Other teams in action include Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Butler, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky. 

The first day of the full tournament came and went without any major shocks. No. 11 Xavier topped No. 6 Maryland, but that wasn't too big a surprise. Elsewhere, Notre Dame escaped an upset bid from Princeton, while Virginia rallied to hold off UNC Wilmington. 

See how to watch the second day of the round of 64 below. 

Watch online

Live stream: March Madness Live

TV channels

TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, truTV

Schedule

12:15 on CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

12:40 on truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

1:30 on TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

2:00 on TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

Estimated start at ​2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Estimated start at 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC

Estimated start at 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Estimated start at 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

6:50 on TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 UC Davis

7:10 on CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

7:20 on TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

7:27 on truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 K-State/Wake Forest

Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

Estimated start at 9:57 on truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

