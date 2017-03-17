North Carolina will face Texas Southern on Friday as the Tar Heels open their 2017 NCAA tournament.

UNC is a No. 1 seed in the South Region. The winner will face either Arkansas or Seton Hall.

North Carolina lost to Duke in the ACC tournament earlier this month. The Tar Heels won the regular season ACC title.

UNC is looking to get back to the top of the college basketball world for the first time since 2009, the last time Roy Williams's team won the national championship.

See details for watching Friday's game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 17, 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.