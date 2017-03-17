College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Michigan: Live stream, game time, TV

NCAA tournament: Wichita State, Nevada among double-digit seeds ready to bust brackets
Monday March 13th, 2017

Oklahoma State takes on Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Cowboys are the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region and face the Wolverines at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cowboys are an at-large selection from the Big 12 conference.

Michigan ran through the Big Ten tournament after a plane crash on their way to the tournament in Washington, D.C. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin in the tournament final, sealing an automatic spot in the Big Dance. 

The Wolverines are led by senior guard Derrick Walton (14.7 ppg, 4.5 apg) and have four other players that average between nine and 13 points a game.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 17, 12:15 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

