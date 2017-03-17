Sweet 16 sites and locations: Full NCAA tournament info

The NCAA tournament regionals take place March 23–26, with the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 determining which teams advance to the Final Four in Phoenix.

The regional sites are New York (East), Kansas City, Mo. (Midwest), Memphis (South) and San Jose, Calif. (West).

The host locations are Madison Square Garden, the Sprint Center, FedEx Forum and SAP Center, respectively.

This year’s Final Four takes place in Phoenix April 1, and the final on April 3.

Game dates are as follows.

Regional Schedule

Sweet 16 games: March 23 (West, Midwest) and 24 (East, South)

Elite 8: March 25 (West, Midwest) and 26 (East, South).