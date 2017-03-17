Buzz Williams and the Virginia Tech Hokies will play Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Buffalo, N.Y.

Williams and Wisconsin are familiar rivals as he previously coached at in-state nemesis, Marquette.

The Badgers are the No. 8 seed after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament final. They are 25–9 on the season.

Williams and the Hokies are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007. He led Marquette to the NCAA tournament five times in six season. Virginia Tech is 22–10 on the season.

How to watch

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch online with March Madness Live