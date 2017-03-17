College Basketball

How to watch Wichita State vs. Dayton: NCAA tournament live stream, TV

No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Wichita State face off in Indianapolis on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Two strong non-power conference programs should make for a competitive game, the winner likely facing Kentucky in the next round.

Archie Miller and Gregg Marshall are two of the tournament’s better coaches, and could be in line for bigger jobs in the off-season.

The game tips off at 7:10 ET on CBS.

Live stream it here.

