The second round of the NCAA tournament will take place on March 18 and 19. Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced game times and matchups for the round of 32.

Games will be broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. Fans can also watch the games online with NCAA March Madness Live.

Below are the tip times and television schedules for the second round of games:

Saturday, March 18 (All times ET)

(4) West Virginia vs. (5) Notre Dame – 12:10 p.m. on CBS

(1) Villanova vs. (8) Wisconsin – 2:40 p.m. on CBS

(1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Northwestern – 5:15 p.m. on CBS

(3) Florida State vs. (11) Xavier – 6:10 p.m. on TNT

(4) Butler vs. (12) Middle Tennesse. – 7:10 p.m. on TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (7) St. Mary's – 7:45 p.m. on CBS

(4) Florida vs. (5) Virginia – 8:40 p.m. on TNT

(4) Purdue vs. (5) Iowa State – 9:40 p.m. on TBS



Sunday, March 19 (All times ET)

(2) Louisville vs. (7) Michigan – 12:10 p.m. on CBS

(2) Kentucky vs. (10) Wichita State – 2:30 p.m. on CBS

(1) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan State – 5:15 p.m. on CBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (8) Arkansas – 6:10 p.m. on TNT

(3) Oregon vs. (11) Rhode Island – 7:10 p.m. on TBS

(3) Baylor vs. (11) USC – 7:30 p.m. on TruTV

(2) Duke vs. (7) South Carolina – 8:30 p.m. on TNT

(3) UCLA vs. (6) Cincinnati – 9:30 p.m. on TBS