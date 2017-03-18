Twitter goes wild as Wisconsin upsets No. 1 overall Villanova
Wisconsin upset No. 1 overall seed and defending champion Villanova on Saturday afternoon, and everyone on Twitter predictably lost it.
Yes, that’s the sound of a million broken brackets.
The eighth-seeded Badgers continued their history of March Magic and punched their ticket to the Sweet 16. Nigel Hayes scored the go-ahead basket and the Badgers’ defense kept Josh Hart from scoring twice in the final few possessions.
Here’s how it went down online.
My bracket, in four acts pic.twitter.com/84QmIH6oXd— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 18, 2017
SWEET. pic.twitter.com/adGsUrNWuN— UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 18, 2017
Wassup now @NCAA ??— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 18, 2017
nigel just did the jordan move we all did in our driveway, what a legend, go villanova— Rembert Browne (@rembert) March 18, 2017
Fam.— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) March 18, 2017
Josh Hart won't be able to just bulldoze his way through opponents with brute force in the NBA like he's done in college. Huge play by Happ.— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 18, 2017
Media: "There aren't enough upsets in this tournament!"— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 18, 2017
NCAA tournament: "Hold my beer."
my bracket left me— Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) March 18, 2017
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the Villanova.— Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) March 18, 2017
