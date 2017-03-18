Wisconsin upset No. 1 overall seed and defending champion Villanova on Saturday afternoon, and everyone on Twitter predictably lost it.

Yes, that’s the sound of a million broken brackets.

The eighth-seeded Badgers continued their history of March Magic and punched their ticket to the Sweet 16. Nigel Hayes scored the go-ahead basket and the Badgers’ defense kept Josh Hart from scoring twice in the final few possessions.

Here’s how it went down online.

My bracket, in four acts pic.twitter.com/84QmIH6oXd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 18, 2017

Wassup now @NCAA ?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 18, 2017

nigel just did the jordan move we all did in our driveway, what a legend, go villanova — Rembert Browne (@rembert) March 18, 2017

Fam. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) March 18, 2017

Josh Hart won't be able to just bulldoze his way through opponents with brute force in the NBA like he's done in college. Huge play by Happ. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 18, 2017

Media: "There aren't enough upsets in this tournament!"

NCAA tournament: "Hold my beer." — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 18, 2017

my bracket left me — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) March 18, 2017