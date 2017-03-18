College Basketball

Twitter goes wild as Wisconsin upsets No. 1 overall Villanova

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
30 minutes ago

Wisconsin upset No. 1 overall seed and defending champion Villanova on Saturday afternoon, and everyone on Twitter predictably lost it.

Yes, that’s the sound of a million broken brackets.

The eighth-seeded Badgers continued their history of March Magic and punched their ticket to the Sweet 16. Nigel Hayes scored the go-ahead basket and the Badgers’ defense kept Josh Hart from scoring twice in the final few possessions.

Here’s how it went down online.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters