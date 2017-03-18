The Wisconsin Badgers have upset the reigning national champion and No. 1 overall seed Villanova Wildcats 65–62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers previously defeated a No. 1 seed in 2014 when they defeated Arizona in the quarterfinals and then shocked No. 1 seed Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four.

In the final seconds of the game, Nigel Hayes hit a baseline shot that left the Wildcats with 11.4 seconds to tie or win the game. Villanova was unable to score and fouled Vito Brown to add another point off a free throw.

Hayes led the Badgers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Josh Hart led Villanova with 19 points.

Wisconsin will play the winner of Florida vs. Virginia in the Sweet 16.