Kansas will face Michigan State on Sunday in the NCAA tournament's round of 32.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. On Sunday, they'll look to book a Sweet 16 meeting with Purdue by beating Michigan State.

The Spartans are coming off a victory over Miami (Fla.). Miami held a big lead early in the game, but Michigan State turned it around to win in convincing fashion, 78-58.

Michigan State is a No. 9 seed.

See how to watch Sunday's game between Kansas and Michigan State below.

How to watch

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: You can watch Kansas–Michigan State on March Madness Live.