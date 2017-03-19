College Basketball

How to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, game time

0:58 | College Basketball
Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge
SI Wire
an hour ago

Kansas will face Michigan State on Sunday in the NCAA tournament's round of 32. 

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. On Sunday, they'll look to book a Sweet 16 meeting with Purdue by beating Michigan State. 

The Spartans are coming off a victory over Miami (Fla.). Miami held a big lead early in the game, but Michigan State turned it around to win in convincing fashion, 78-58. 

Michigan State is a No. 9 seed. 

See how to watch Sunday's game between Kansas and Michigan State below. 

How to watch

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: You can watch Kansas–Michigan State on March Madness Live. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters