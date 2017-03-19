How to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, game time
Kansas will face Michigan State on Sunday in the NCAA tournament's round of 32.
The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. On Sunday, they'll look to book a Sweet 16 meeting with Purdue by beating Michigan State.
The Spartans are coming off a victory over Miami (Fla.). Miami held a big lead early in the game, but Michigan State turned it around to win in convincing fashion, 78-58.
Michigan State is a No. 9 seed.
See how to watch Sunday's game between Kansas and Michigan State below.
How to watch
Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: You can watch Kansas–Michigan State on March Madness Live.