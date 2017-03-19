College Basketball

WATCH: Maryland's Destiny Slocum makes incredible overhead buzzer beater

College Basketball
an hour ago

Maryland's Destiny Slocum may have hit the most impressive buzzer beater of March Madness. 

No, it didn't come at the end of a game—it came at the end of the second quarter. But the sheer absurdity of the shot is remarkable. 

With Maryland facing West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Slocum basically chucks the ball at the basket with an overhead heave from three-quarter court. There's no windup or launch. It's pure reaction. 

That shot should be worth like seven points. 

