Maryland's Destiny Slocum may have hit the most impressive buzzer beater of March Madness.

No, it didn't come at the end of a game—it came at the end of the second quarter. But the sheer absurdity of the shot is remarkable.

With Maryland facing West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Slocum basically chucks the ball at the basket with an overhead heave from three-quarter court. There's no windup or launch. It's pure reaction.

Ok so Destiny Slocum just did the most incredible basketball thing ever and the #Terps lead 38-24 at the half. pic.twitter.com/RlRADYz5Z4 — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) March 19, 2017

That shot should be worth like seven points.