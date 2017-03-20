College Basketball

Washington’s Kelsey Plum breaks NCAA women’s single-season scoring record

The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
an hour ago

Washington star Kelsey Plum added to her growing list of records on Monday night, breaking the NCAA record for points in a season. 

The record was previously held by Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles, who scored 1,062 points as a senior in 2001. Plum broke Stiles’s career scoring record in the Huskies’ regular season finale against Utah. 

Plum’s record-breaking night Monday came in a second-round NCAA tournament win over Oklahoma. She scored 38 points and added a career-high 11 assists to record her first career double-double. 

The record-breaking basket came on a layup in the third quarter. 

Washington, a No. 3 seed, advanced to face Mississippi State in the Sweet 16. 

