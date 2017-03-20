Washington star Kelsey Plum added to her growing list of records on Monday night, breaking the NCAA record for points in a season.

The record was previously held by Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles, who scored 1,062 points as a senior in 2001. Plum broke Stiles’s career scoring record in the Huskies’ regular season finale against Utah.

Plum’s record-breaking night Monday came in a second-round NCAA tournament win over Oklahoma. She scored 38 points and added a career-high 11 assists to record her first career double-double.

The record-breaking basket came on a layup in the third quarter.

With this basket, Kelsey Plum broke the NCAA record for most points scored in a single season.

Washington, a No. 3 seed, advanced to face Mississippi State in the Sweet 16.