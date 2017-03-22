College Basketball

Nobody won Cousin Sal's house, but your bracket can still win you $25,000

2:01 | College Basketball
Cousin Sal Is Giving You Another Chance
Extra Mustard
30 minutes ago

The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket, experts estimate, is as low as 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

And this year, nobody participating in the Fox Sports/SI bracket challenge beat the odds. So Cousin Sal gets to keep his house

Hopefully you didn't sell your house in anticipation of winning Cousin Sal's. But you can still win $25,000 if your bracket is the best in his challenge. 

And if your bracket is already busted, Cousin Sal is giving you another chance to win: You can enter the Fox/SI Second Chance tournament and pick winners starting with the Sweet 16. You can win awesome prizes, like a $250 gift card to the Fox Sports shop. 

Watch the video above to see who Cousin Sal likes in this week's Sweet 16 action. 

