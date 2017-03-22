Duke's Jayson Tatum entering 2017 NBA draft

Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

Duke forward Jayson Tatum will enter the 2017 NBA draft, the school announced Wednesday.

As a freshman, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Tatum is widely expected to be among the first few picks in the draft.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo has Tatum ranked No. 2 in his most recent big board.

Duke exited the NCAA tournament on Sunday after a shock defeat to No. 7 seed South Carolina.

Duke has had a player picked in the top three each of the last three years: Brandon Ingram (No. 2, 2016), Jahlil Okafor (No. 3, 2015) and Jabari Parker (No. 2, 2014).