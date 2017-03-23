College Basketball

Vice president Mike Pence expected to attend Sweet 16 games in Memphis

College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Vice president Mike Pence is expected to be in Memphis for the Sweet 16 Friday, a spokesman for the city told The Commercial Appeal

The two games are Butler-North Carolina and Kentucky-UCLA. Pence’s wife, Karen, is a Butler alum. 

In his previous role as governor of Indiana, Pence signed a discriminatory so-called “religious freedom” law allowing businesses to refuse service on the basis of a customer’s sexual orientation. Pence signed the law shortly before the 2015 Final Four in Indianapolis. 

The NCAA said it was “concerned” about the law and said it would reconsider hosting future events in the state. Pence later signed an amendment to the Indiana law providing protections for LGBT individuals. 

The NCAA pulled March Madness games out of North Carolina this year over concerns about a similarly discriminatory law. 

Butler-North Carolina is the first game Friday, scheduled to tip off at 6:09 p.m. local time. Kentucky-UCLA will follow the first game. 

