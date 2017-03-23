College Basketball

Michigan vs. Oregon: Live stream, game time, TV

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
2 hours ago

Michigan takes on Oregon in the Midwest Regional Semifinals on Thursday.

Michigan, the No. 7 seed, continues its impressive run during the postseason having won six games in a row. Michigan earned its way to the Sweet 16 by beating Oklahoma State 92–91 and Louisville 73–69. The Wolverines won the Big 10 Tournament to seal a place in the Big Dance. 

Oregon, the third seed in the Midwest, beat Iona and Rhode Island in its two tournament games and is in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

The two teams have never meet in the NCAA tournament and last squared off in November 2014, a 70–63 victory by Michigan.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game. 

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 23, 7:09 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

