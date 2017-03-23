College Basketball

Purdue vs. Kansas: Live stream, game time, TV

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
Thursday March 23rd, 2017

The Midwest Region's No. 1 seed, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Purdue Boilermarkers on Thursday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Thursday's game will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. 

The game will feature two of the nation's best players, with Caleb Swanigan (18.5 PPG, 12.6 RPG) leadin Purdue and senior guard Frank Mason III (20.8 PPG, 5.2 APG, 4.1 RPG) leading the way for the Jayhawks.

Kansas routed UC Davis and Michigan State, while Purdue beat Vermont and Iowa State to reach its first Sweet Sixteen in seven years.

The teams have met three times in the NCAA tournament, with Kansas winning two of those contests, including the last meeting in 2012. a Kansas 63–60 third–round victory.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 23, 9:39 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

