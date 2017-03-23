College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga: Sweet 16 live stream, game time, TV

Gonzaga is in its third straight Sweet 16 and will take on West Virginia in the West Region's semifinals on Thursday.

The game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Gonzaga, the region's No. 1 seed, beat South Dakota State and Northwestern to reach the Sweet 16, while West Virginia dispatched Bucknell and Notre Dame. The Mountaineers are seeking a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010.

The Bulldogs have won all three of its matchups all-time against West Virginia.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 23, 7:39 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

