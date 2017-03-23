What channel is the Sweet 16?

The last 16 teams in the NCAA tournament will battle it out to determine who makes it to the Final Four in Phoenix.

Thursday's action features Michigan taking on Oregon, and Purdue battling No. 1 Kansas in the Midwest Region, with Xavier vs. Arizona and West Virginia vs. Gonzaga in the West Regional Semifinals.

Friday matchups are Butler vs. North Carolina and UCLA vs. Kentucky in the South Region. South Carolina takes on Baylor in the East Region, with the other semifinal being Wisconsin vs. Florida.

The games can be seen on CBS and TBS

How to watch

TV: CBS, TBS

Live stream: Watch the games online on March Madness Live.

Schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday:

Michigan vs. Oregon, 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

West Virginia vs Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. (TBS)

Purdue vs. Kansas, 9:39 p.m. (CBS)

Xavier vs. Arizona, 10:09 p.m. (TBS)

Friday:

Butler vs. North Carolina, 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

South Carolina vs. Baylor, 7:29 p.m. (TBS)

UCLA vs. Kentucky, 9:39 p.m. (CBS)

Wisconsin vs. Florida, 9:59 p.m. (TBS)