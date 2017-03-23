The West Region's surprise team Xavier tries to keep its momentum going as it takes on Arizona with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

The game will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Xavier, a No. 11 seed, is the highest seed left in the tournament. Musketeers took care of two ACC teams to get to the Sweet 16, beating Maryland in the first round before routing third seed Florida State.

Arizona had a reasonably easy time with North Dakota and Saint Mary's in making its third Round of 16 appearance in the past four years.

The two teams also met in the West Regional Semifinal in 2015. Arizona came away with a 68–60 victory.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 23, 10:09 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.