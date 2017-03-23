College Basketball

Xavier vs. Arizona: Live stream, game time, TV

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
Thursday March 23rd, 2017

The West Region's surprise team Xavier tries to keep its momentum going as it takes on Arizona with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. 

The game will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. 

Xavier, a No. 11 seed, is the highest seed left in the tournament. Musketeers took care of two ACC teams to get to the Sweet 16, beating Maryland in the first round before routing third seed Florida State.

Arizona had a reasonably easy time with North Dakota and Saint Mary's in making its third Round of 16 appearance in the past four years.

The two teams also met in the West Regional Semifinal in 2015. Arizona came away with a 68–60 victory.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 23, 10:09 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters