The South Region's top seed, North Carolina, takes on No. 4 seed Butler at FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Carolina squeaked out a victory against Arkansas in the second round by scoring the game's final 12 points en route to a 72–65 victory.

Butler beat Middle Tennessee State to gain entry to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011, when they made it to the national title game for the second straight year.

This is the first ever meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament, but the schools have played five times in their history, with Butler leading the series 3–2.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 24, 7:09 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.