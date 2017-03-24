Elite uncommitted recruit Michael Porter Jr. committed to Missouri and head coach Cuonzo Martin, Porter announced Friday on Twitter.

Porter Jr., a dynamic 6'10" forward in the mix to be the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft, decommitted from Washington this week and was released from his letter of intent after head coach Lorenzo Romar (who is Porter Jr.’s godfather) was fired earlier this month. His father, an assistant under Romar, was hired at Missouri under Martin this week, and was previously an assistant for the Tigers’ women’s basketball team, where his two oldest daughters still play.

Porter Jr. played his first three years of high school basketball in Missouri while his father coached there.

Porter Jr.’s younger brother Jontay, another top recruit, was committed to Washington and also received his release. Jontay is expected to reclassify and enter college next season, and could conceivably join his brother and father in Columbia.

The Tigers won just eight games last season under Kim Anderson, who was dismissed. Martin left the California job to head the Missouri program, who will hit the ground running with a legitimate college star in the fold.

