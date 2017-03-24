College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Baylor: Live stream, game time, TV

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
3 hours ago

One half of the East Regional Semifinals has Baylor taking on surprising South Carolina, with an Elite Eight berth on the line.

Baylor got past No. 14 seed New Mexico State and 11th–seeded USC in making its way to Madison Square Garden, while South Carolina blitzed tournament favorite Duke by scoring 65 points in the second half of their 88–81 win over the Blue Devils.

South Carolina is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1973 after breaking a 13-year NCAA tournament drought. The Gamecocks are led by senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

See how to watch below. 

How to watch

When: Friday, March 24, 7:29 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

