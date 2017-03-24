College Basketball

UCLA vs. Kentucky: Live stream, game time, TV

Friday March 24th, 2017

Two of the most successful programs in college basketball history square off Friday for a trip to the Elite Eight. 

Kentucky, the South Region's No. 2 seed and UCLA, the three seed, will play at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The two teams played earlier this year, with UCLA snapping Kentucky's 42-game home winning streak with a 97–92 victory.

The Wildcats beat Northern Kentucky and Wichita State in the tournament, while the Bruins scored victories over Kent State and Cincinnati.

UCLA has played Kentucky twice in the NCAA tournament, splitting the two games.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 24, 9:39 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

