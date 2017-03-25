LaVar Ball, father of UCLA freshman and NBA prospect Lonzo Ball, is happy to see Steve Alford staying at UCLA to coach his younger sons, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

On Friday night, Alford shot down any rumors that he was interested in the Indiana head coaching vacancy that was filled on Saturday by Dayton's Archie Miller.

"I feel good about that," Ball said. "He knows my boys. I like his style, and I'm glad he's staying."

Ball also shared an update on his wife's health. Ball told ESPN that she is recovering from a medical procedure, which is why he was not in attendance at the Sweet 16 game in Memphis, where the Bruins lost to Kentucky.

LiAngelo Ball will join UCLA's basketball team next year as a freshman. LaMelo Ball, who is currently a high school sophomore, has verbally committed to playing for UCLA.