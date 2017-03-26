The field is set for the Final Four and so are the tip-off times.

Both games will be played Saturday in Phoenix, with Gonzaga-South Carolina set to begin at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. local time) and North Carolina-Oregon to follow 40 minutes after the first game concludes.

Gonzaga was the first team to punch its ticket to the Final Four, defeating Xavier 83–59 on Saturday in San Jose. Oregon bested Kansas 74–60 despite playing in a hostile environment in Kansas City. South Carolina had never been to the Elite Eight in its history, let alone the Final Four, and moved through to Phoenix after a win over Florida in New York on Sunday. The Tar Heels were the last school to secure a berth, edging Kentucky in a thrilling game that was decided by a last-second shot.

The Zags and Gamecocks have never been to the Final Four, while Oregon is headed back there for the first time since 1939, the very first NCAA tournament. North Carolina, meanwhile, will be making its 20th Final Four appearance.