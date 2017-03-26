South Carolina reaches first Final Four in school history

South Carolina heads to first Final Four

The South Carolina Gamecocks clinched their first Final Four berth in school history with a 77–70 win over Florida on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York.

South Carolina defeated the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds in its region to advance to he Final Four. The Gamecocks defeated Marquette, Duke and Baylor before downing Florida.

The victory marked coach Frank Martin's 10th NCAA tournament win.

Sindarius Thornwell led South Carolina with 26 points.

South Carolina will play Gonzaga next weekend. The Zags defeated Xavier 83–59 to advance to the Final Four.

The Final Four will be held in Phoenix on April 1. The national championship will follow on Monday, April 3.